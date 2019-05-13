<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril, has confirmed that he will be presented the staff of office by the Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura, on May 26.

In a chat with newsmen at a public function in Karu area of the state on Monday, the Emir said: “Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state will present to me the staff of office in Nasarawa Emirate of Nasarawa Local Government on Sunday, May 26.”

He said that he is calling on the good people of the Emirate and the state to welcome the visitors to the event in peace and harmony known to the people of the state.

It would be recalled that until his ascension to the throne, he was a Minister of Water Resources in the administration of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Emir was the son of Fagacin Nasarawa, Alhaji Usman Maikwato Jibril, who was the son of Makama Jibril, the eldest son of the eighth Emir of Nasarawa, Umaru Maje Haji.

Until his recent elevation from the title of Wambai, the new Emir is a great grandson of Sarki Umaru Maje Haji, a descendant of Umaru Makama Dogo, the founder of Nasarawa.

Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril succeeds the late Emir of Nasarawa, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad II, who died at the age of 83.