The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammadu Sani Sami, has commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for its initiatives and adoption of modern strategies in evolving a safer road culture in Nigeria.

The Emir praised Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi and his team for their efforts in sanitising motor vehicle administration.

He made the commendation while receiving the Zonal Commander in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju in his palace.

In a statement issued by FRSC Zonal Public Education, RC Aminu Aliyu Sokoto, the monarch advised the Corps not to relent in its enforcement activities.

He promised continuous partnership of the Emirate Council with the FRSC to further sensitise road users on the need to comply with traffic rules and regulations.

He decried the unsafe practice of overloading of vehicles with animals and persons resulting in many cases of loss of many lives and property on the road.

The royal father also called for proper regulations of commercial motorcycle operations in the effort to curb crimes and enhance safety in our communities.

He called for a total ban of the use of motorcycles across the borders to prevent infiltration of criminals and use of motorcycles for activities that threaten the security of our nation.





Earlier, the Zonal Commander, Dr Kayode Olagunju, thanked the Emir and his Council for the support and collaboration with the FRSC in the effort to improve road safety in the community.

He appreciated traditional rulers for always lending their voices in encouraging their subjects to keep to the rules of the road. He informed that overloading is a major concern of the corps in the area.

Olagunju enjoined all vehicle owners to properly register their vehicles and procure the new number plates.

He also admonished the operators to always put their vehicles in roadworthy conditions.

He disclosed that vehicles still carrying old number plates would be instantly impounded, warning that all overloaded vehicles would also be seized in accordance with extant laws.

He said he had directed that operators of such vehicles should also be prosecuted and that such operators stand the risk of fines and imprisonment.

Olagunju reminded all road users that crashes do not just happen, but are caused by disobedience to traffic laws and regulations.

He thanked the Emir of Argungu for being a road safety champion and that, with his continuous support and guidance, there would be better road safety culture in the area.

The ZCO was accompanied to the Emir’s Palace by the Kebbi State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Aboyomi Asaniyan, the Unit Commander Zuru Unit, Assistant Corps Commander Ibrahim Idris and all the heads of sister security agencies in the area