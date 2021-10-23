Emir of Ilorin turbans Mustapha as Turaki of llorin emirate

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Friday turbaned a business morgul and Philanthropist, Mallam Salihu Mustapha, as the new Turaki of the Ilorin emirate.

Newsmen report that the event which took place at the palace of the Emir was witnessed by eminent personalities from all walks of life.

The Chief Imam of Ilorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, while offering prayer before the turbaning, said Mallam Salihu Mustapha merited the position of the Turaki of Ilorin in view of his invaluable contributions to the upliftment of the less privileged in the society.

He advised the new Turaki to further intensify effort towards the development of the Ilorin emirate.

He prayed God to give long life, sound health and wisdom to the new Turaki to accomplish challenges ahead.

The Emir later decorated the new Turaki of the Ilorin emirate with a turban.

In his acceptance speech, the new Turaki of Ilorin, Mallam Salihu Mustapha, said he accepted the new title whole heatedly with beatitude and joy.

The Philanthropist expressed his appreciation to the Emir for the honour in view of the importance of the title towards the development of the emirate and beyond.

He said that he fully understood enormous responsibility in the title and prayed God to guard and guide him at all times in the discharge of the expected responsibility.

“I make a promise to be a worthy Turski of Ilorin to the best of my ability at all times Ishallahu”, the Turaki said.

NAN reports that the popular Oja-Oba market and other markets within the vicinity of The Emir palace we are under lock and key in solidarity with the new Turaki and respect for the royal father.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, the Deputy Governor of Kogi, Chief Edward Onoja, former Nigeria Ambassador to Netherlands, Dr Nihinlola Akanbi the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Esuwoye, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, among others.

The new Turaki of the Ilorin emirate was the third Turaki of Ilorin emirate.

The first Turaki of Ilorin was late Alhaji Sanni OK, who was turbaned in 1960 while the second Turaki of Ilorin was second republic Senate Leader, late Dr Olusola Saraki who was turbaned in 1974.