The Emir of Daura, HRH. Alhaji Dr. Umar Farouq (CON), will confer a traditional chieftaincy title on former Governor of Abia State and eminent businessman, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

This was disclosed via a letter addressed to the former governor dated August 8, 2018 and signed by the emir himself.

This is coming few months after the renowned philanthropist embarked on peace tours of the South West in April and North West in June this year.

Part of the Emir’s letter read: “I have the pleasure to write and inform you about the conferment of the Traditional Title of “DAN BAIWAN HAUSA” on you, in appreciation of your unwavering support to our son, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Bayajida II .

“Your achievements in Youth Development is commendable and appreciable apart from your contribution to the development of Abia State and the country “.

In a confirmation telephone chat with the Special Assistant on Media to the former governor, Mr. Kenneth Udeh, he said : “Yes, I can confirm that His Excellency Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu will be conferred with the traditional title by the Emir of Daura which, as you know, is where the President comes from.

“This is a great news not just for him but for all Nigerians. Apart from his efforts at promoting the good works of the President and his re-election, it is also in recognition of his (Kalu’s) selfless strides in preaching peace and unity and the need for peaceful co-existence in the country regardless of tribe or religious affiliations.

“Not also forgetting his numerous philanthropic and empowerment programmes. This shows that we can truly live as one despite our tribes or religious differences.

Udeh also said that the date for the turbaning ceremony would be revealed soon.

Recall that Dr. Jalu, on June 15, visited Katsina State where he was received by the emir and also met other community stakeholders.

Dr. Kalu had, during the tour, met with various traditional rulers, community gatherings and other stakeholders where he preached the need for peaceful co-existence and tolerance for Nigeria to make progress.

He also used the tour to promote the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and the need for his re-election in 2019.

Also recall that during the late Umaru Yar’Adua’s regime as governor of Katsina State, Dr. Kalu was honoured by then Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Muhammed Kabir Usman as Maiyakin Katsina State.

Kalu also holds more than 200 chieftaincy titles from different parts of the country, including Aha Eji Agamba of Igbere, Ikemba Ohafia, Aro of Ogbomosoland, Baa Danide of Borgu, Bobameeto of Ijeshaland, Kachalla Misau in Bauchi State, Kpakpano Igbo in Delta State, to mention a few.