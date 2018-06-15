The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, says the Federal Government’s focus on agriculture is yielding positive results.

The traditional ruler stated this while addressing his subjects on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr held at his palace in Zaria on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the emir is also the Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Emirs and Chiefs.

Idris lauded the Federal Government for according special attention to agriculture and urged it to sustain the tempo in order to promote economic growth and development.

“We want to use this medium to thank both the Federal and Kaduna State Government for prioritising agriculture.

“Let me also appeal to them to always ensure early and speedy supply of fertiliser at subsidised rates.

“We also want to appeal to both farmers and herdsmen to embrace one another to live in peace.

“ Farmers should avoid cultivating on cattle routes and herdsmen should control their cows against encroaching into farmlands,” he said.

The emir also warned people against dumping of refuse on waterways as well as bush burning and incessant felling of trees.

While urging the people to extend necessary support and cooperation to government, the emir further advised them to report outbreak of any disease to the authorities for prompt intervention.

He appealed to Nigerians to embrace and tolerate one another to pave way for peace and national cohesion.

The traditional ruler also called on parents to be mindful of the responsibilities vested on them by God by ensuring proper upbringing of their wards.

“Parents must endeavour to discharge their religious obligation of proper and upright upbringing of their children to produce good and sound future leaders.

“As parents, we must do everything possible to control if not eradicate drug abuse among the youths to mould them to become useful to themselves and the society.

“I also want to use this medium to request for prayers from all Nigerians for sustainable peace and oneness of our great country,’’ he said.