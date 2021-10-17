Emir of Bungudu regains freedom

The abducted Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has regained been freed.

The monarch was abducted by bandits on the Kaduna — Abuja expressway alongside other travellers on September 14, 2021.

In a statement from the emirate, it was disclosed that the Emir was released after spending 32 days in captivity.

The statement read, “The Emir of Bungudu (Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu) Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom after 32 days in captivity. On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this trying time.

“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period. Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government for playing a key role to see our father returned home safely.

“We salute the Nigerian Police Force and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria for the support in facilitating the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management,” the statement added.