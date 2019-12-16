<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has sacked five District Heads within his domain for disloyalty.

Those dismissed are the District Head of Dambatta, Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Dawakin Tofa, Alhaji Yusuf Nabahani, Bichi, Alhaji Idris Bayero, Tsanyawa, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Aminu and Minjibir, Alhaji Ali Ibrahim Matawalle.

The affected District heads were removed for alleged disobedience to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and the emirate respectively.

While their replacements were announced immediately.

In the same vein, the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar ll, had earlier sacked the District heads of Kiru and Rimin Gado, Alhaji Ibrahim Hamza Bayero and Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Dankadai, respectively according to a statement signed by the Secretary of Karaye Emirate Council, Alhaji Tijjani Usman Getso.

They were all sacked for disloyalty to the Emir.