The newly appointed Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Thursday advanced reasons why he accepted his appointment, saying it was not meant to spite Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

In a press conference, the Emir of Bichi, Bayero categorically stated that, he never lobbied to become the Emir to downgrade Emir Sanusi.

According to him, what people should take cognizance of is that since time changes things, l accepted it in good faith.

Bayero said history have it that “From 1963 when his late father became Emir of Kano till date, a lot of changes had taken happened and would continue to happen.

“Let me give example with myself. I was appointed Danmajen Kano I 1990 by my late dad; I later became Danburan Kano, then Turakin Kano to Sarkin Tsakar Gida and finally to Wamban Kano it may interest you to know that I have never gone to anybody asking for any of these appointments.

“Again from the time my late dad became emir to the time he died, he saw a lot of changes and he accepted them in good faith. Historically the Police, Prisons, customs, Judges and schools were initially under the emirates, but as time went by, they separated and our forefathers had accept the changes.

“For me, having five Emirs in Kano will not affect its development. If the Emirs have the concern about development of Kano, they can work together and move the state forward. There is no difference between all of us,” he noted.

While commenting on the relationship with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Bayero noted that, “Sanusi is my brother. He has respect for me and I have respect for him. I am from a royal family. When he was appointed Emir, I was among the first set of people that paid homage to him and I gave him my support and I will continue to support him.

“So, because I am appointed Emir, I don’t think he will not support me to succeed in all my undertakings. I have no grudges against him whatsoever and I don’t think he has any against me, he stressed.