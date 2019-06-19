<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the Emir of Katsina, has advocated for a special welfare package for journalists to enable them perform their constitutional roles effectively and efficiently.

The emir stated this on Tuesday when he received members of Katsina State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who paid him a Sallah homage in his palace.

Usman said considering the role journalists play in the society, they deserved a special salary structure like those paid to doctors and other professionals.

According to him, if journalists are not comfortable, they can easily fall prey to corruption, misinformation and other unethical practices that may affect the society.

The emir advised journalists to avoid greed but always learn to live within their means, admonishing them to always tell the truth no matter the situation.

He stated that journalists in developing countries like Nigeria must try to avoid reporting issues that could trigger conflict, advising them to concentrate more of development journalism.