The immediate past governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has described as false speculations that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Revd. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, called him on the telephone and apologised to him.

Mbaka, had in his New Year message prophesied that Ihedioha would lose his seat as the governor of Imo State to Senator Hope Uzodinma, a prophecy that came to pass on January 14.

Ihedioha in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Chibuike Onyeukwu, in Owerri, said he never received any phone call from the Catholic priest.

The statement read, “The report falsely attributed a statement to me, alleging that Fr. Mbaka, in the purported phone conversation, pleaded for forgiveness from my boss, over his utterances before and after the Supreme Court judgment of January 14, 2020 on the 2019 Imo State governorship election.





“I wish to make it clear that there was no such telephone conversation between Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and Fr. Ejike Mbaka, neither did I author any statement nor speak to anybody pertaining to such.

“Nigerians and the good people of Imo State are advised to disregard such unfounded propaganda, as it is a known handiwork of enemies who do not wish Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the good people of Imo State well.

“We are not unaware of the desperate efforts to misrepresent His Excellency at this time but we believe that truth and justice shall prevail sooner than later.”