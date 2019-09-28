<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has warned tricycle operators and other road users across the state to avoid reckless driving on the major roads as the yuletide seasons approaches.

This warning was given by the State Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Ayodele Kumapayi, during a sensitazation workshop organized by the leadership of Commercial Tricycle Owner and Riders Welfare Association, Nigeria (CTORWAAS), Anambra State chapter.

The programme with the theme: “Road Safety and Security”, was held at Aguata local government headquarters on Friday.

Kumapayi, represented by the FRSC Sector Public Relations Officer, Route Commander Pascal Anigbo, said that most of the motorists, especially transporters, were guilty of risking their lives with overloading and over-speeding on highways during Christmas and new year celebrations.

“Now, we are in the ember months, and this is a season when motorists and commuters need to take maximum caution while plying the roads with innocent lives and property to different destinations.

“We have been sensitizing the drivers’ unions, Okada (motorcycle) unions and other road users, that overloading and over-speeding is prohibited and bad,” he said.

He warned that any road user caught overspending, overloading and violating road traffic rules would be deal with.

“As a road safety officer, we always educate them that while ‎they are on the road, they should use their seat belts and believe that all other road users are insane,” he added.