The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sango-Ota, Ogun, has advised motorists to desist from driving under fatigue.

The corps also urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey as the nation entered the Ember Months.

Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, the Unit Commander of FRSC in Sango-Ota, gave the advice in an interview in Ota on Sunday.

Oguntoyinbo said that the difference between the ember months and others month was the increase in vehicular movement and social activities.

He also stressed the need for all motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations “as crashes do not happen by themselves, but caused by road users”.

“We implore motorists to desist from drunk driving and wrongful overtaking to prevent loss of lives,“he said.

The unit commander then, cautioned motorists against night traveling and the use of cell phone while driving.

He said that only the living could celebrate as the FRSC wished all motorists accident-free ember months.