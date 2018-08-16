The U.S. Embassy has said that the suspended consular services in Abuja may resume after the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

The embassy stated this in an updated information on its website accessed by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the embassy had, in a statement on Wednesday, announced temporary suspension of its regular services for visas and American Citizen Services in Abuja.

It also stated that the services were suspended due to reasons beyond its control.

“We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our applicants in Abuja and hope to resume operations after the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

”Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the U.S. Embassy for the next status update of consular operations in Abuja.”

It, however, noted that other offices within the Embassy remained open.

The embassy stressed that consular functions at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos were not affected with the development.

The mission encouraged applicants to contact the Consular Office in Lagos for immediate emergency travel.

“Please monitor the Facebook and Webpage of the U.S. Embassy for updates on consular operations. Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Eid-el-Kabir and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at the Consulate Lagos (01460 3600 and [email protected]) to discuss their options.

“Those travelling after Aug. 23rd should follow-up with [email protected] to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date,” the embassy stated.