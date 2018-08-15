The United States of America Embassy on Tuesday announced a temporary shutdown of its Abuja Consulate for visa and American Citizen Service.

The embassy said visa applicants will be contacted for rescheduling. However, the Consular functions in U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue operations.

This was made known on a publication on the official website of US Embassy in Nigeria.

“Until further notice, all consular appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American citizen services,” the publication stated.

“Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.”

The Embassy, further stated that the after-hours emergency number for the Abuja consular office was still available for Americans in the North to request assistance.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press ‘0’ to go to the operator to request assistance.

“American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and [email protected]) to discuss their options. Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.”

It encouraged applicants to monitor the website of the Embassy for a later announcement of resumed consular operations in Abuja.