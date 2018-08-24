The United States Embassy in Abuja on Friday resumed full services for both visas and American Citizen Services (ACS).

“Full Consular visa and American Citizen Services (ACS) resume in Abuja today. We regret the inconvenience the temporary closure of the Abuja Consular office caused. Good to be back!,” the embassy tweeted on Friday.

The Embassy had in last Tuesday announced announced a temporary shutdown of its Abuja Consulate for visa and American Citizen Service.

Although no reason was given for the decision, the embassy had said, because of the development, it would be temporarily unable to provide regular services for visa and American Citizen Services in Abuja.

Upon full activities resume in Abuja on Friday, the embassy assured those who submitted a passport through the Interview Waiver Programme for visa renewal, that their applications would be processed as soon as possible.

The embassy also announced that if any applications had already been approved, they would be mailed out (as normal) on the next available DHL shipment to the listed addresses.