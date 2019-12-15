<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Secretary-General of Eastern Consultative Assembly, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, has warned Nigerian activists and elders against responding to government’s misuse of power only when it affects one of their own or a particular section of the country.

Uko, who is also the founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) and the Deputy Secretary General of Igbo Leaders of Thought said in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday that such hypocrisy creates the impression that “we do not have a country yet.”

He said: “The unfortunate mistake consistently made by leaders of Nigeria and their friends, is the assumption that the younger generation do not note their hypocrisy, nepotism, parochial regional agendas and their sickening paranoia and fear of the truth. They need to be told in very clear terms that the younger generation is conscious of these avoidable flaws and that the youths are deeply disappointed.”

Also commenting on activists’ recent criticism of federal government’s handling of Omoyele Sowore’s case, Uko said: “Today, southern ally of government are finally discovering the courage to speak up, probably because they are weeded out from government like unwanted weed; could be because they saw Ndigbo rally around their own son, maybe. Whatever opened their eyes should also prick their conscience, as we wonder aloud: Do we have a nation if we only react when our son is involved and play blind when easterners are murdered extra-judicially? Do we have a country yet? It’s very instructive that those who brought the messiah only spoke up when they became victims; very interesting times indeed.

“Dozens of court orders have been disobeyed in the past four and half years, thousands have been murdered by herdsmen within the same period; National Assembly and residents of senior judges have been invaded; we accepted all these anomalies because of political convenience. Everybody should be reminded that this hypocrisy and pretense to one country, is actually the chief reason millions of Nigerians want out of the union. The hypocrisy or the pretense is sickening,” he said.