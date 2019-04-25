<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, Professor Olukayode Hamund, has said the institution would from next academic session, start running courses in basic medical sciences.

Hamund disclosed this at a news conference on the third convocation ceremony of the institution founded by Chief Ade Ojo.

Specifically, he said the university would start running courses like Anatomy, Physiology, Nursing as prelude to the establishment of full medical courses which the institution has planned to do.

The vice-chancellor added that the institution would also start running courses like Cyber Security, Sociology and Political Science from next session.

He disclosed that 18 of 131 students that would be awarded first degrees during the third convocation ceremony made first class, adding that 73 others made second class upper division; 35 made second class lower division; while five made third class.

The vice-chancellor said the university, which has five faculties, has all its 30 programmes fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and relevant professional bodies.

He said the university’s law programme is highly subscribed, adding that the institution emerged the overall best in the National Law Students Debate that held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. Other achievements recorded by the university he said include winning of research grants running into millions of naira.

Announcing the highlights of the convocation ceremony, Hamund said a lecture titled ‘The Nigerian University System and the Challenge of Internationalisation’ would be delivered by the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, adding that the award of first degree would take place on April 25 at the University Event Centre.