Two persons were electrocuted, on Sunday, when they were trying to fix a fallen television antenna pole at a club centre at Uruoj village, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The names of the victims were not ascertained at the time of filling this report, but it was said that one of them was the only son of the parents and another person died immediately.

It was gathered that the incident attracted sympathisers who gathered to have a glimpse of the two corpses lying on the ground.

Eyewitness said that one of the deceased was an only son who owned the club centre was said reportedly fixing the fallen pole in preparation for the European league football match fixture billed for Sunday so as not to disappoint his customers who would come to watch the live match.

He said that as he was fixing it with the help of a customer, who had just finished his Post-Primary School Certificate Examination, the pole touched the high tension wire that passes through the front view of the club centre and both got electrocuted immediately.

The father of the only son is said to be bedridden for years now as result of High Blood Pressure (HBP)

The Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), Mr. Mark Ijarafu, who confirmed the incident said, “We are on the ground planning to deposit the corpses at Iyi-Enu Mission hospital morque, Ogidi”.

He urged club centre owners and others to always be wary of power supply before working on appliances.