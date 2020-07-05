



Electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have commended the National Assembly for their intervention which led to suspension of the planned implementation of electricity tariff hike by the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Recall that the DisCos proposed an increase in tariff from July 1, but following Intervention by the National Assembly, the action was suspended.

The consumers spoke with NAN in separate interviews in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr Dimeji Macaulay, the Director, Movement for A Socialist Alternative (MSA) hailed decision of the Senate to suspend implementing of the increment.

Macaulay said that the MSA was happy with the suspension but wants the increment in electricity tariff stopped.

“Nigerians are presently suffering from too much payments of bills.

“We demand for a restructuring of the power sector democratically controlled by the elected trade Unions, community members and also youths to provide accountability, adequate supply of power and transparency.

“We also want the Discos to immediately provide prepaid meters for all consumers.

“We also want the National Assembly to follow up with the Executive Bill to criminalise estimated billing as hasbbeen proposed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila,” he said.

According to Macaulay, the movement is of the opinion that the Federal Government should provide palliatives and incentives to Nigerians as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has affected their businesses.





Mr Okpe Sunday, the Executive Secretary, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) Abuja, Nasarawa and Niger chapter, also commended the National Assembly for their timely intervention in suspending implementation of the hike in electricity tariff.

He said that the timing of the increase was not right as a lot of manufacturers were still battling with the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

“Increasing electricity now is not the right thing to do as most of our members are still trying to put their businesses together after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What the government should be thinking of now is how to assist manufacturers stay in business after the loss most of them encountered due to the effect of COVID-19.

” So we want to commend the National Assembly for their timely intervention on the issue,” he said.

Mr Tayo Oluseyi, a Fashion Designer in Lugbe, FCT described the intervention of the lawmakers as a welcome development.

According to Oluseyi, power supply is not constant yet the DisCos are planning to increase tariff.

Mrs Sharon Madu, a Stylist said that she was happy that NASS intervened in the matter.

“Our businesses are suffering due to constant blackouts and yet the DisCos are increasing tariff, let them improve power supply before any increase,” she said.