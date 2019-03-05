



Ahead of Saturday’s governorship elections, the Management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged Corps Members enlisted as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc personnel in the 2019 General Elections to remain apolitical and adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act as they participate in the conduct of the elections.

The call was contained in a statement by the management of NYSC made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The management warned that any Corps Member who directly engages in, aid or abets electoral malpractices will face prosecution by the appropriate authorities.

“The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to reiterate its call on Corps Members enlisted as INEC ad hoc personnel in the 2019 General Elections to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act as they participate in the conduct of the elections.

“While we commend the performance of Corps Members during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections of 23rd February 2019, we wish to stress that, as electoral umpires, they are expected to remain apolitical.

Management wishes to warn that any Corps Member who directly engages in, aid or abets electoral malpractices will face prosecution by the appropriate authorities.

“As the Governorship and House of Assembly elections approach, management expects Corps Members to once again demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and neutrality. This call has become necessary as the entire nation looks up to them for the credibility of the elections. They are, therefore, expected to uphold the trust and resist any temptation to compromise the integrity of the exercise.

“In particular, all Corps Members must resist an attempt by politicians, their agents, or other individuals or groups to corruptly induce them to commit any form of electoral fraud. We expect them to be good ambassadors of NYSC and their respective families.

“Management wishes to restate its commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to effectively address the security and general welfare needs of the Corps Members throughout and after the election period,” the statement reads in part.