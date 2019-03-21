



A human rights organization, Crime Victims Foundation of Nigeria (CRIVIFON) has commended the Lagos State Police Command for maintaining law and order in state during the general elections.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs. Gloria Egbuji, made the commendation in a statement issued in Lagos Thursday.

Mrs. Egbuji noted that in spite of attempts by some miscreants to cause breach of public peace in some parts of the city during the elections, the police, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, in collaboration with other security agencies were able to nip the situation in the bud.

According to her, the fact that the police authorities were able to halt the attempt by political thugs who wanted to stoke a ‘tribal war’ in Okota area of Lagos after they had set ballot boxes ablaze, was a testimony that the police commissioner was determined to live up to his earlier promise of making Lagos safe during the elections.

“The foundation considered it highly commendable on the part of the CP, Muazu, for his quick initiative in holding meeting with critical stakeholders amongst the Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa communities in the trouble prone area with a view to dousing the tension already built by the hoodlums’ planned attack”, she said.

The foundation also commended the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone Two, Mr. Lawal Shehu and the CP for moving round most parts of the state to monitor the conduct of the election and for ensuring peace and orderliness.