The governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has commended members of the Nigerian Navy for the security role they played in the state during the last general election which led to a peaceful and orderly elections.

Ikpeazu said that the navy in conjunction with other security agencies operating in the state played significant roles that made the state to have a secured and protected environment devoid of election violence before, during and after the elections.

Speaking during the convocation ceremony of the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College (NNFLC) Owerrinta, Abia state, Ikpeazu praised the efforts of the commandant/rector of the school for the successful packaging of the diploma courses.

Ikpeazu represented by his deputy, Sir Ude Oko-Chukwu, recalled that since the school was established in the state that it has gone a long way in ensuring the security of life and property of the people of Owerrinta in particular and the state at large, while calling on them to continue in securing the state.

The Abia state governor assured the navy of the readiness of his administration to continue to provide logistics and infrastructure for the college within the resources available so that they could continue to protect the host community and the entire state at all times.

In his address the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command and chairman of the governing board of the college, Rear Admiral S. I. Enoch described the ceremony as a partial fulfillment of the vision and mission of the navy which encourages acquisition of knowledge by its personnel to enhance their operational duties.

Admiral Enoch noted that, “Nigerian Navy believes very strongly that knowledge is power and that by giving personnel relevant knowledge through education, they can thrive and prosper in a globalized world especially in support of military operations”.

He told the graduating students, “I am glad that you made good use of the opportunity offered to you by the Nigerian Navy and the navy college at Owerrinta in particular to improve yourselves, which will make you good ambassadors of the college wherever you operate”.

In his welcome speech, the Commandant/Rector of the college, Navy Capt Omotola Omotayo Olukoya said that the event was the maiden edition which is for three different sets of graduating students of 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

Navy Capt Olukoya said, “It is worthy to note that since the inception of the academic branch which is National Diploma (ND) section, the college has turned out three sets of ND graduates in accountancy and they include, one Distinction, 22 Upper Credit, 42 Lower Credit and 4 Pass”.

He noted that reports available to the college showed that where the students were posted for their industrial experience and one one work experience, “Your out put showed that you are well grounded in your chosen discipline”.

The Commandant/Rector of the college explained that they are making efforts to get the National Board for Technical Education to accredit the Higher National Diploma in accountancy and some course such as ND in Hospitality management, Purchasing and Supply and Marketing.

In his valedictory speech on behalf of other students, the over all best graduating student, Ezemonye Michael thanked the navy and the college for the opportunity given to them and for teaching them well and pledged to be good ambassadors of the college.

The high point of the event which was attended by sister agencies was the institutionalizing of award of the sum of N100,000 each year for the best graduating accountancy student by the deputy governor, Sir Oko-Chukwu a chartered accountant.