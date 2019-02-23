



The Christian Association of Nigeria, Ondo State chapter, has expressed worry over the increasing incidence of vote buying during elections in the country.

The CAN Chairman in the state, Revd. John Oladapo, said he observed that people were still being given money to vote while monitoring the presidential and National Assembly elections in some parts of the state on Saturday.

Oladipo, who spoke with journalists while monitoring the election in Igbotako, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government area of the state, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the smooth commencement of the poll, saying the electoral body really prepared for the polls.

He described vote-buying as a threat to the nation’s democracy, urging people to vote for candidates of their choice.

He said, “The election has been going smoothly and I can say INEC has done well. However, the issue of money inducement is happening but not open and it is only those that can observe very well that will discover.

“There is an improvement compared to other elections in the past. People behaved maturely by abiding by INEC guidelines.

“We are disturbed though. I don’t know how far it will influence the outcome of the poll but I can see people are still being induced. Inducement is ungodly. We are disturbed and we are not pleased with it.”