



The Ogun State Government has declared March 8 and 11, as holidays for primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was announced on Friday, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Sefiu Rasheed.

According to the statement, the decision was because of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections, scheduled to hold on March 9 in Ogun and other states.

“Following the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections rescheduled to take place on March 9, 2019, all Primary and Secondary Schools in Ogun State are to proceed on holiday on Friday, March 8, 2019,” the statement said.

Schools have been directed to resume academic activities on Tuesday, March 12.