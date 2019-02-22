



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Nigerians for mustering the courage to vote again after last-minute postponement of the presidential and National Assembly elections last Saturday.

In a statement to Nigerians before the election on Saturday, the labour union appealed that as they go to the poll they should exhibit good traditions, values, high sense of responsibility and patriotism in them.

“Our survival as a nation, the pride of place we seek to occupy in the community of nations, the respect we get in other lands depend neither on how many barrels of crude oil we export in a day nor on how populous we are as a nation and how many billions of dollars we illegally siphon outside the country, but on the choice we make, and how we make that choice.

“Therefore, cast your vote wisely and do not sell it for a pittance, eschew violent conduct because all the candidates have potential to win or to lose. However, that decision rests not with the candidates but the electorate. It is therefore infantile or naive for some candidates to assume they cannot lose,” the NLC advised.

NLC reminded the nation that the moments of truth have come while urging Nigerians to perform their civic duty in fulfilment of their beliefs as a matter of necessity.

“Our conduct will reveal our true identity, betray our intentions and test our claim to nationhood. We, therefore, challenge you the candidates, politicians, supporters, security personnel and INEC to be of utmost good behaviour and ethical standard as well as conduct yourselves with civility, humility, truth and abide by the rule of law.

“We urge you to remember the oft-rehashed phrase, that the victory or loss of any candidate is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, not even the blood of a chicken! We want to remind all of us that nobody’s ambition is worth a square millimetre of the Nigerian territory. We similarly want to inform all and sundry that we cannot hold political offices without peace or country. We appeal to all to take note that when we sponsor or stoke violence we cannot predict its course or end. We should, therefore, do all that is necessary to prevent it”.

The umbrella body of labour unions in Nigeria reminded all that it is an election and not a war, adding that they should tone down their rhetoric accordingly.

NLC noted that in any contest there must be losers and winners, stating that there should be no need to rig to win or snatch ballot boxes or cause mayhem to be reckoned with, adding that those things do not project our strength and power rather it promotes primitive and primordial weaknesses in us.

“We urge INEC to be fair and just to all the parties and contestants. The onus rests on them to conduct free, fair and credible elections and earn the confidence of the electorate. If INEC conducts itself in a transparent manner possible there will be very little need to contest the results.

“We equally appeal to politicians to refrain from frivolous allegations, inflammatory statements or unsubstantiated comments even as we appeal to security personnel to be civil but firm and be guided by the rules of engagement, especially the well-worn ground rules of military-civilian relations in these tense or anxious moments of our national life.

“Their professionalism, patience and impartial conduct will substantially reflect on the outcome. Mr President’s comment to deal summarily with ballot snatchers or arsonists is not a license to kill. It is intended to deter trouble makers. We insist on strong institutions for the sustenance of our democracy.

On the parts of the electorate, the labour union reminded the electorate who defied all odds to perform their civic duty to vote according to their conscience and beliefs and not according to primordial, sectarian sentiments and sentiments.

“We at the Nigerian Labour Congress believe that the citizens cannot complain afterwards if they do not vote or vote wrongly. In light of this, we urge you not to sell your vote or allow yourself to be used to foment trouble.

“We similarly urged party agents not to buy votes, for it shows your candidate is neither deserving of the votes nor worthy of leadership that he or she seeks. We insist, cause no trouble. Take evidence and use established channels of communication”.

Regarding the election observers, Labour commended them for their patience or tenacity of purpose. However, while urging them to remain vigilant and faithful to their role as observers.

“In order to inspire enduring confidence and sustainable peace during elections, clear channels of incident-reporting should be strengthened and our justice system made more straight and swift, less costly and pedantic.”

The Nigeria Labour Congress, which prided itself as one of the few pan-Nigerian organizations still standing, noted that: “In spite of the imperfections in the polity, believe in this country, and hold it, dear”.

Labour, therefore, appealed to all to ensure free, fair, peaceful, transparent and credible elections. “It does not speak well of us to be garrisoned each time we want to hold elections simply because we do not trust ourselves to play by the rules. Time has come for the giant of Africa to show the way forward and exhibit maturity in matters like this”.

