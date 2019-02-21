



Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information, on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that anybody involved in ballot box snatching in the forthcoming general elections will pay with his or her life is in order.

Recall that the President who spoke during the opening session of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus meeting at the party’s National Secretariat said such an act would be the last unlawful act the person will engage in.

“Anybody who decide to snatch ballot boxes or lead thugs to disturb the process may be that will be the last unlawful action you will take. We have directed the military and other security agents to be ruthless. We are not going to be blamed that we want to rig elections.

“I want Nigerians to be respected and let them vote whoever they want across the parties. I am not afraid of that. I went around the 36 states and the FCT and I think I have enough support across the country to vote for me.

“So, I want to warn anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturb the voting system, he will do it at the expense of his own life,” the president had said.

Speaking in a chat, Momoh, one of the national leaders of the ruling party said Nigerians do not expect the President to give national honours to those who committed a crime by declaring war on due process and free, fair elections.

While justifying the position of the president, Momoh said the same process applies in countries like the United States of America (USA) where anyone who attempts to circumvent Due Process may pay the supreme price.

He said, “What is snatching of the ballot box? Snatching a box is a crime. It is a declaration of war on Due Process and free, fair election. Anyone who declares war on Due Process is committing treason against due process”.

“Those condemning Buhari, are they suggesting that anybody who snatches a box on Election Day should be given a national honour?”

“I don’t know what Nigerians are talking about. In America, if you attempt to subvert due process, you can pay for it with your life. I don’t know we want to continue to be a country of laws and not a country of law. A country of law is a country where everybody is equal before the law, where the law takes effect against you no matter your status or class”.

“A country with laws is a country where there are so many laws and you implement them selectively on citizens based on their class and status. So, a country with laws is worse than a country without law”.

“How can someone say somebody who snatches a box with a weapon, shooting into the air and beating up voters should be celebrated? I don’t know what is wrong with Nigerians. Anybody who works against Nigeria should be dealt with”.

“For how long will we continue with ballot box snatching? As far as I am concerned, anybody who works against Nigeria’s interest should be crushed.”