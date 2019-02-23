



There was an impressive turnout of voters in some parts of Kwara on Saturday as voters besieged polling units early to exercise their franchise in the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to agency reports, there was a large turn- out of voters at the Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s ward, Agbaji Ajikobi Polling Units 005, 006 and 021 was impressive.

However, election materials arrived quite late; thereby heightening voters’ apprehensiveness.

Saraki and his wife, Mrs Toyin Saraki, arrived at Òde Opobiyi 1, Ajikobi ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area to cast their votes amidst cheers and ovation by supporters and was able to cast his vote at exactly 10:10 a.m.

There were also reports that card readers in some units though able to verify voters but could not authenticate.

In Omu-Aran, there were few cases of card readers malfunctioning which were latter rectified by INEC engineers.

Also in Ayedun, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representative candidate for Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-ero federal constituency, Mr Dare Bankole, hails from, there were cases of card reader verifying voters identity but could not authenticate.

One of the officials of INEC who pleaded anonymity, said the card readers failed authentication while other network hitches were recorded.

Some of the presiding officers who spoke to NAN in Omu-Aran, Ayedun, Ipetu, Erinmope among others, said that the they arrived at 7:00 a.m to commence the voting.