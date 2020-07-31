



The Ondo State Police Command has urged residents to report strange faces or strange activities to the Police during and after the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

ASP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the state Police Public Relations Officer, told newsmen on Friday via telephone that the celebration would attract people of different background and walks of life.

He added that residents also had a role to play in the security of lives and property by reporting strange faces and activities of criminals to the police during and after festive period.





Leo-Ikoro said that police were not spirits but only relied on concrete information to arrest criminals who threatened the security of the people.

“We understand that this is festive period and many people will be coming around for the Sallah celebration.

“We implore residents to report any strange face or activities to the police for action because they also have a role to play in security of lives and property,” he said.

He, however, reiterated adequate security of lives and property of residents during and after the Sallah celebration, saying that police officers had been deployed to all designated points across the state to stem crimes.