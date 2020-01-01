<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) Ado-Ekiti has confirmed the sacking of an unspecified number of workers in the hospital.

The organised labour in the state had on Monday raised alarm over the decision of the hospital to disengaged workers, threatening to shut down the hospital if the due process were not followed.

However, the Head Corporate Affairs Department, Mrs Rolake Adewumi in a statement on Wednesday said the decision to sack workers followed recommendations of the visitation panel to the hospital.

She explained that affected workers include those who failed to make themselves available during the verification exercise and also those who were on leave of absence but failed to return after the approved period.

The statement read, ”As a result, it has become necessary to disengage some workers who did not show up for the Human Resources Verification exercise and who could not be sighted till date, and so were regarded as “Ghost Workers”, Others include, those on leave of absence with/without pay who had exhausted the approved period of leave and refused to resume.

“Another category were those who were found with one misconduct or the other as well as those employed after the State Government placed an embargo on employment. In addition, based on the recommendations, some critical areas of needs were filled with qualified appointees. Many members who were wrongly placed have been regularized and placed on appropriate salary levels.”

The management urged the affected workers who were not satisfied with the decision to channel their grievances and complaints to the Board through the Director of Administration.