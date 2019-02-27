



The Ekiti State Free Health Mission Outreach Team has saved the life of a two-year old boy, Yusuf Saka, suffering from anemia and acute fever.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saka hails from Iyemero-Ekiti, a remote settlement in Ikole Local Government area of the state.

The boy was, however, lucky to have received prompt medical attention from the team during a mission to the community led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi.

Olomojobi urged parents and care givers, who were at Iyemero Comprehensive Health Centre to embrace the medical opportunity presented by the Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

She advised them to always seek prompt medical attention from health centres in their localities where they could easily be referred to tertiary health institutions outside their immediate community.

Olomojobi said that the team had concentrated on hard-to-reach areas across the state on the directive of the governor, to give adequate care to rural dwellers.

The mother of the boy, Mrs Rashidat Saka, thanked the state government and rescue team for saving the life of her son.

Rashidat, who could not hide her joy, appreciated the state government for organising the free health programme.

She describing it as timely and called for the continuation of the programme,to save more lives in the state.

Also, some of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the government, describing the mission as worthwhile.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the next port of call would be Igbemo and Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government areas and of Ire-Ekiti.