The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has approved the dismissal of a lecturer in the Department of Accountancy, for allegedly sexually harassing a female student.

The lecturer was in June, allegedly involved in a sex scandal with a female student of the department as shown in a video which went viral on the social media. The video had shown the lecturer being molested by some individuals for allegedly harassing a female student.

Consequently, the university queried and set up a probe panel on the matter.

A statement by the Head, EKSU Directorate of Information, Bode Olofinmuagun, on Friday stated, “The University Governing Council, at its 135th meeting held on 5th December, 2019 approved the recommendations of the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee (Academic) that recommended his dismissal.”

Olofinmuagun said that EKSU instituted a preliminary investigation panel which forwarded its findings to the University Management, adding, “The findings were later considered by the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee. The Committee considered the overwhelming evidence against him and invited him to clear himself.

“He, however, admitted to the allegations and confirmed the authenticity of the report of the preliminary panels before which he appeared,” Olofinmuagun stated.

The EKSU spokesperson added that the Governing Council also approved the dismissal of two lecturers for allegedly abandoning their duty posts.

He stated that EKSU “would not condone any act of misconduct and that the University would continue to flush out bad eggs in the system.”