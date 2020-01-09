<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Authorities of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti have announced the reinstatement of no fewer than 365 workers of the institution sacked last year.

It would be recalled that the management of the university had on December 5, 2019, announced the disengagement of over 600 workers saying their employment was done without recourse to due process.

However, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs of the institution, in a statement on Thursday and made available to newsmen, noted that decision was reached after a special meeting of the Governing Council on Tuesday, January 7th.

Olofinmuagun added that the reinstatement followed the appeal raised by the affected workers to the Governing Council, saying the exercise was not aimed at witch-hunting members of staff but geared towards the repositioning of the university.

The statement read: “The staff audit recently carried out clearly exposed the fact that many of the disengaged staff were over-aged, some with fake certificates, some falsified their ages, some were illegally recruited and many were indeed ghost workers who never showed up for the exercise.

“The reinstatement of some of the staff, according to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun, was a vindication of the fact that the exercise was not to witch-hunt any member of staff but carried out to reposition the university for better service delivery so that EKSU can become a university of reference nationally and in the global intellectual market of the 21st century.”