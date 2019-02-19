



The management of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, has called on its students to resume for the second semester examinations, while insisting that its ‘no-school-fees-no examination’ policy is still in force.

The EKSU Director of Information, Mr Olubunmi Ajibade, said the examinations, which were suspended three months ago when lecturers of the institution joined the nationwide strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, would begin on Thursday.

Ajibade, in a statement issued on Sunday, stated that the university’s Senate had directed returning and new students of the institution to return to main campus on Monday for academic activities.

He said, “Upon resumption, the second semester examinations will resume by Thursday. Returning students and those carrying over General Studies Test courses are to note that the computer-based examinations will now hold on Thursday and Friday.

“All students are to note that the policy of ‘no school fees, no examination’ is still in force. Senate hereby enjoins all students to do the needful to avoid unnecessary embarrassment,” he stated.