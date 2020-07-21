



Despite protest by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has said the school will hold its virtual matriculation scheduled for August 28.

Recall that the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Prof. Ade Adejumo, had faulted the virtual matriculation of Osun State University in Osogbo, describing it as a scam.

But the FUOYE VC, in an interview with newsmen, said he was not answerable to ASUU and had the right to run the university.





Soremekun said about 6,000 students had been admitted for the 2019/2020 academic session across various disciplines.

He said, “We are having virtual matriculation on August 28 for 2019/2020 academic session. It will be virtual in the sense that we will put all the students on alert and in order to avoid the crowd crush, only the principal officers, Dean of Students Affairs and the Vice Chancellor will be there.