



The management of Ekiti State University has promised to ease the burden of its internal processes by adopting new technologies.

The Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Prof Edward Olanipekun who hinted this at the 9th National Delegate Convention of the Alumni Association of the Institution said his administration is committed to making life easy for students and staff .

Olanipekun said the rigour physical process would be a thing of the past as soon as electronic means for Transcript process for prospective Alumni is adopted.

According to him, efforts are in top gear and necessary things are being put in place for the smooth take off of the online means of transcript process.

The Vice Chancellor urged members of the Alumni Association to sow back to the institution that made them by contributing meaningfully to the advancement of the alma mater.

The outgoing President of the Association, Dr Oludotun Adetunberu who highlighted his administration’s achievement to include inauguration of the Alumni Village, commended the robust relationship with the management of the institution and urged the incoming Executive to maintain the standard.





On his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, Mr Olawale Jegede saluted the Electoral Committee, led by Mr Olajide Akinyemi for the transparent conduct of the election and charged the New Executive members to live up to expectations.

Responding on behalf of the new Executive members, the National President, Engr Dipo Bamisaye said the committee will not disappoint members and will deliver as promised during electioneering campaigns.

The new members of the Executive include Engr Dipo Bamisaye as President, Oladotun Akinrulie, Vice President 1 and Isaac Akinleye as National Secretary.

Others include Olumide Abudu , National Publicity Secretary, Afolabi Fakayode, Assistant Secretary, Muyiwa Cole, Legal Adviser, Ajayi Babatunde as Financial Secretary while Internal Auditor position was won by Akinyemi Borode.

Helen Olusegun emerged Social Secretary and Sunday Adelokiki as Ex-Officio while the position of the Vice President 2 was declared vacant by the electoral committee Chairman, Mr Olajide Akinyemi, as the sole candidate could not meet required number of yes votes.