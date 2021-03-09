



The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers has condemned the killing of two farmers in Isaba Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area on March 5.

Newsmen report that the farmer, Toyin Akeju and his apprentices simply identified as Daudu were allegedly killed on Friday at Isaba-Ekiti.

Newsmen recall that the sad incident occurred in the evening when the farmers allegedly had a confrontation with some herders, which escalated to bloodshed.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, the Alawe of Ilawe and the Chairman of the traditional council in Ekiti, described the killings as dastardly, inhuman and reckless affront to the deceased.

Oba Alabi, therefore, called on security agents to swiftly act and fish out the killers for prosecution.





The Alawe who expressed shock at the killings commiserated with members of the family of the deceased and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He, however, appealed to the youths and all members of the community to remain calm and cooperate with security agents as they begin the manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

The chairman of the state traditional council also appealed to the people of Ekiti State to be vigilant and join hands with the Police and other security agents in making Ekiti a peaceful state.

Akin Omole, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, said that the worrisome development was being investigated by the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State.

He saidd that the culprits would be brought to book to forestall a recurrence in Ekiti State.