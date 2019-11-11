<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI), has urged staffers to join hands in ensuring improved quality delivery.

This was the trust of a two-day seminar organised by the Quality Improvement Department of the hospital for members of clinical and non-clinical junior and senior staff cadre.

The seminar was declared opened by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) Dr. Idowu Adebara, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adekunle Ajayi.

Dr. Adebara said “quality does not come cheap and it’s not for selected people. Thus, it involves every single person.”

He said that on the part of FETHI management when talking about quality, what comes to mind is the issue of safety and timelines.

“I, therefore, urge you to be attentive and make the training an interactive one for the purpose of having improved quality service delivery within the hospital,” the CMAC charged.

The resource persons, Dr. K.A. Durowade, Dr. Dele Atiba, Alake E.A, O.E. Matthew and MLS Adeleke B.A, who took the participants through different sessions, discussed extensively on overview of health care quality and implementation plan for quality assessment in FETHI, repositioning the hospital for improved clinical governance, roles of administrative and works departments in providing quality health care at the institution and understanding medical laboratory quality assurance.

In providing quality care, Matthew said the biomedical unit under works department is expected to make available oxygen in the hospital at all times when there is need for it, and not when there are emergencies only.

Similarly, it is also important to ensure that most of the hospital equipment are working optimally.

“As the saying goes, ‘water is life’; it is very essential for the unit to ensure that water runs in the hospital at all times and any burst pipes should not be left unattended. It should be fixed promptly as some of these pipes may be carrying effluent”, He added.

In the course of the program, Adeleke defined laboratory quality as accuracy, reliability, reproducible and timelines of reported test results.

However, treatment complications, failure to provide proper treatment, delay in correct diagnosis and additional and unnecessary diagnostic testing are seen as consequences of laboratory error.

“Quality improvement is a team work and requires a multi-disciplinary approach and with improved quality, health care delivery will be safe, effective and efficient”, Dr. Durowade stated.

Concluding all presentations, it is very vital to note that successful implementation of a quality management system requires planning, management commitment, understanding the benefits, engaging staff at all levels, setting realistic time frame and looking for ways to continually improve.