Teachers in Ekiti State, under the auspices of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUS, Ekiti State chapter, has denied what it yesterday described as the ‘sinister’ report that the teachers in the state were sympathetic to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

This is just as the Union told the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release three teachers who were detained over alleged involvement in the procurement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The DSS acting on a tip-off had last week swooped on Olaoluwa Grammar School, Ado Ekiti and arrested three teachers who were alleged to be collecting PVCs from teachers.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, ASUSS Chairman, Com. Sola Adigun said the continued detention of the teachers was not in the best interest of the state, saying his colleagues are apolitical and should not be intimidated by any security outfit.

On the news circulating that ASUSS has covertly been working for Fayemi, Adigun said: “The said statement which could not be signed by the said faceless individuals for obvious display of cowardice has been transmitted in the social media.

“The publication contains names of some members of our noble union and profession tagged as campaigning for the APC candidate against the interest of the state Governor, Chief Ayo Fayose.

“We would have ordinarily ignored this satanic lie and deliberate attempt by the enemies of our union to pitch us against some political actors in our state in and out of government, once such a lie continues to fly insignificantly, the public might be confused and ill-informed.”