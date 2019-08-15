<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has announced that application forms for the recruitment of teachers into public primary are now available online beginning from yesterday.

A statement made available to reporters in Ado-Ekiti by the Executive

Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Francisca Aladejana, stressed that only holders of National Certificate of Education (NCE) and University Degrees in Education are qualified to apply.

It advised prospective applicants possessing the NCE or university degrees in education in subjects taught in or related to primary schools to visit the website: http://www.ekitistate.gov.ng/jobs to access the forms and other relevant information about the recruitment exercise.

According to the statement, the applicants are to fill and submit the forms online between yesterday and Friday, August 23.

The statement added that applicants are to print the acknowledgment slips on the last page of their forms, stressing that these slips will serve as their entry passes during the qualifying examination which will hold at a date to be announced later.