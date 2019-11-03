<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kayode Fayemi administration has said it is working with the European Union (EU) to put the Egbe Dam into optimum use.

In demonstration of this strong commitment, equipment worth N320 million have been procured to put the Dam located in Gbonyin local government area of the state, to proper shape.

The Turn Around Maintenance (TAM), according to the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Engr. Bamidele Faparusi, would make the dam function at optimal capacity for water supply to about three local government areas of the state.

Speaking in Egbe-Ekiti on Saturday after taking delivery of the materials, Faparusi said effective and regular supply of water to towns and households would facilitate and make realisable, the 2022 operation open free defecation target of governor Fayemi’s government.

The Commissioner, who had earlier visited Itapaji Dam in Ikole Local Government, promised the Olu of Itapaji, Oba Kareem Adebanjo that the facility would be rehabilitated to be effective in water supply and irrigation system.

Faparusi stated that the government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring equitable distribution of basic infrastructures like safe water and electricity to Ekiti citizenry to guarantee a healthy living and improve their economic activities.

“The government’s readiness to address the challenges in the water sector has been helped with the interventions of the World Bank, European Union, and the African Development Bank who are partnering us for the resuscitation of all the major dams in Ekiti for improved supply.

“Apart from improving the health of our people through consumption of disease-free water, regular water supply will generate funds to Ekiti and help in ensuring that Ekiti is open defecation free,” he said.

He also revealed that the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has started fulfilling its promise to improve power supply in Ekiti before December 31, by reconnecting Ode Ekiti, headquarters of Gbonyin Council to national grid after over two years of power outage.

“The company has also promised to reconnect other towns in the Council, especially Ekiti East Local government and others under the present agreement with Ekiti State government.

“It has also agreed to rehabilitate or replace all faulty 33KVs and transformers, in line with its promise within this stipulated time,” he said.