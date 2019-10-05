<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has announced his readiness to begin the payment of N30, 000 new minimum wages to workers in the state from October 2019.

Fayemi said the measure was to stimulate workers, especially teachers, to be able to deliver the best to the state and reclaim the lost glory and pride of being the education nerve centre of the country.

The Governor spoke at Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti during the 2019 Teachers’ Day celebration, with the theme: “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession.”

At the event, Mr Henry Olaoluwa Asubiojo of Amoye Grammar School and Tajudeen Olaoye of Anglican Primary School, Esun Ekiti and Mrs Mojisola Ehinafe of Technical School, Ado Ekiti, were awarded cash price of N500,000 each, for emerging as the best teachers in the state.

Fayemi said he decided to inject breeds of teachers into the state’s public schools, by recruiting 2,000 new teachers to safeguard the future of the state.

“We will commence payment of N30,000 to workers in Ekiti with effect from this month. We are determined to reward diligence because the workers, particularly our teachers have done the state proud.

“In this year’s WAEC, Ekiti was ranked 12th. I want to salute our teachers but that is not where Ekiti belonged, we must continually do more to rise to number one.”

He said he was highly determined to protect and preserve the core values of making Ekiti the education capital of the nation.

Fayemi said he decided to establish more schools in Ado Ekiti, the capital city, to depopulate the overpopulated ones and make learning more conducive.

“The only way we can reclaim our lost glory in education is to encourage our teachers in and outside service. I will promote functional and technical education in this state.

“I have also ensured that all students of school age are in schools in line with education law which makes basic education compulsory and in line with global best practice.

In his lecture at the forum, the Provost, College of Education, Prof. Isaac Adeoluwa, said for Nigeria to move to its pride of place, teachers must be made to be ICT compliant and embrace modern techniques of teaching.

The Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Com. Samuel Odugbesan, praised Fayemi for recruiting teachers into public schools across the state, saying this would help in strengthening the future of education.