Ekiti: Police arrest ‘armed robber’, recover guns

A suspected armed robber, Alaba Akinlade, has been arrested in Ekiti State.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

Abutu said the suspect was arrested on November 22 following a report that some unknown persons had broken into an apartment in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinlade was said to have stolen a television, photocopy/printing machine, video recording camera, stabiliser, generator and sack of rice.

Following the report, the Rapid Response Squad swung into action and arrested Akinlade in connection with the crime.

Abutu said: “During interrogation, Alaba Akinlade confessed to the commission of the crime and further claimed that he is a member of a gang of armed robbers that comprises two others who are currently at large.”

All items looted by the suspect, as well as three pump action guns, one Beretta pistol and 41 live cartridges were recovered from him during a raid on the gang’s hideout along Afao Road in the state.