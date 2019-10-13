<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ekiti State government has hinted of its plan to enter into partnership with some private investors and development partners to finance key projects in the state.

It also disclosed that the partnership would eventually attract to the state over $100million to finance the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, Special Agriculture Processing Zone, Ado-Akure Road, and Ekiti Airport as well as $5million to revive the moribund Ikun Dairy farm.

Briefing journalists in Ado-Ekiti on the activities lined for the first year anniversary of the Fayemi-led administration, the Aare Olumuyiwa Olumilua, said no fewer than 50 projects would be commissioned across the 16 Local Government areas.

These projects, according to Olumilua, will ensure that Ekiti becomes the hub of the service and knowledge industry in Nigeria, cement the state’s place as a leading agricultural hub and also improve access and connectivity for business and recreational travelers.

“Other projects include the World Bank funded NEWMAP and RAAMP projects, which will improve the water supply to Ekiti people, and open up rural access roads to enable the easy evacuation of our farm produce.

“Ekiti State is about to conclude a joint venture partnership with Promasidor Nigeria Limited, to revive the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm. The Shareholder Agreement for the new company to be formed to manage the Dairy farm will be signed this month, with Promisador as the core investor, while the state will retain a minority interest, through its investment company, Fountain Holdings. This will attract a new investment of $5 million into Ikun Dairy Farm, which will be used to buy equipment, provide the appropriate herd of cattle, and develop an outgrower scheme for providing feed for the cattle,” he said.

He affirmed that government would continue to invest heavily in education and healthcare of the people to ensure a skilled and healthy workforce.

The commissioner also explained that human capital forms the basic requirement to attract investments and other rewards to the state, adding that the state’s development plan is hinged on the need to lay a solid foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

He, however, confirmed that the government would leverage on the state’s competitive advantages and history by focusing on agriculture and agri-business, knowledge and economy services, tourism and hospitality, and solid minerals saying it would prioritise development of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone, and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone that will make Ekiti the destination of choice for investors.

“Our people still remain our greatest asset, and we will continue to invest heavily in education and healthcare, to ensure that we have a skilled and healthy workforce. Human capital is one of the most important requirements to attract investments, and our goal is to improve both education and healthcare outcomes, by ensuring that our people get the requisite quality contemporary education, which will qualify them to take up the jobs that will be created by new investments in the State.

Olumilua berated the immediate past administration in the state over what he termed bastardisation of every facet of Ekiti life, including economy, education, health, sector and many more.

He also appreciated the media for their support in the task of developing the state and making life more meaningful for the people and their excellent coverage and positive exposure of events in the State.