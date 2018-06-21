The Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has joined campaign against electoral fraud and violence.

The NUJ rallied Media Practitioners, youth corps members as well as members of civil society groups in a peaceful walk to some flashpoints in Ado-Ekiti.

The procession started at the NUJ secretariat, Oke Bareke, and took the journalists through Isato, Irona, Ijigbo, Old Garage, Okeyinmi, Okesa, Ojumose, Atikankan areas of the city.

Participants carried placards and distributed leaflets denouncing violence, arson, electoral malpractices and other behavior that could cause breakdown of law and order.

Some of the placard reads: “We Want Peace in Ekiti,” “Vote, Not Fight, Election No Be War,” “Remember Your Life Is Very Precious,” “Shun Electoral Violence,” “Your Vote Is Your Power, Vote Right,” “Don’t Allow Yourselves To Be Used as Thugs,” among others.

They stopped at various junctions to make advocacy to the people for peaceful poll. Residents applauded them for the gesture which they said was timely.

Speaking at the rally, Ekiti NUJ Chairman, Rotimi Ojomoyela, urged the people of the state not to allow the forthcoming poll to be marred by violence.

Ojomoyela said that the rally was the contribution of the NUJ to a peaceful electoral process, urging politicians, voters and other stakeholders to maintain peace for the poll to be successful.

He explained that the NUJ is a non-partisan body but is concerned about loss of lives which always trails the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Ojomoyela said: “This rally was organised to send a message that election violence does not pay and we want to appeal to our people to say no to violence.

“Election is a civic duty and should be done peacefully; we urge eligible voters to go to their polling stations on Election Day and vote peacefully for the candidates of their choice.

“We urge politicians not to use our children and youths as thugs and we also warn our younger generation not to allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem at elections.

“Ekiti is a peaceful state; the NUJ is for peace and we will continue to advocate for peace. All stakeholders in the electoral process must give peace a chance.”

The NUJ Vice Chairman, Aderonke Samo, urged Ekiti youths not to allow politicians to destroy their future by using them to unleash terror at election period.