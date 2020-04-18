<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ekiti State Government yesterday said it now has nine functional ventilators as part of its effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Ado-Ekiti said effort was also on by the government to expand its isolation centre to accommodate 120 patients.

Yaya-Kolade, said the state now has nine functional ventilators purchased for the purpose of ensuring that no victim of COVID-19 loses his life in the state as a result of poor treatment.





The commissioner said government has been taking proactive actions since March 18 , when it recorded the first index case, adding that the expansion of the isolation centre was targeted at ensuring that no death is recorded in Ekiti.

She said the two cases recorded in the state were treated with “investigational drugs”, adding there was no active case of COVID-19 in the state as of now.