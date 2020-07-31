



Traditional Rulers in Ekiti state on Friday appealed to striking doctors in the state to suspend their strike in the overall interest of the public.

Newsmen report that the doctors’ industrial action has entered the fourth month.

The Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, made the appeal in a statement obtained by newsmen, in Ado Ekiti I.

He said the strike by the medical doctors, under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), was seriously affecting medical delivery to residents.

The Obas council chairman said calling off their industrial action would provide a conducive environment for the intervention of the Council of Traditional Rulers for peaceful resolution.





He noted that the strike by the doctors would continue to take a toll on health service delivery in the state, if not halted in a reasonable time.

The monarch disclosed that he had personally intervened twice in their dispute with the government.

He said all hands must now be on the deck at this time of COVID-19 pandemic to fight the virus and other ailments affecting the people of Ekiti state.

Oba Alabi assured the doctors that Gov. Kayode Fayemi would appreciate their cooperation in that regard, at this critical situation in the state.

He added that calling off the strike would enable Royal Fathers in the state to wade into the issues and resolve it for the betterment of the Ekiti people.