



The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has tasked the new Onijesa of Ijesamodu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government, Oba Samuel Oluwafemi Daramola, to foster unity among his subjects and work for the development of the community.

The Governor represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who spoke while presenting the instrument of appointment and staff of office to the new traditional ruler also urged him to extend his hands of fellowship to those who contested with him to sustain harmony in his kingdom.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the throne became vacant following the demise of the last Onijesa, Oba Samuel Agboola Osatuyi, who joined his ancestors on 15th October, 2018 after reigning for 49 years.

Oba Daramola’s appointment as the new Onijesa was approved by the State Executive Council at its meeting held on 10th March, 2021 after his nomination has fulfilled the provisions of State Chiefs Law 2012 and the Chieftaincy Declaration of Ijesamodu Ekiti.

Congratulating Oba Daramola on the ascension of the throne of his forefathers, Dr. Fayemi appealed to the people of the town to allow the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose to reflect in their support and cooperation with the new king.

The Governor who charged the monarch to immediately commence reconciliation process with the contestants who lost in the kingship race also admonished indigenes at home and in Diaspora to come home and contribute their quota to the development of their hometown.

He said: “I am sure that with your background and experience, it would not be difficult for you to foster cooperation and unity among your people to elevate your community to an enviable status. You need the support of everybody for a peaceful reign.

“This is the more reason you should extend hands of fellowship to those who contested the throne with you. I am therefore imploring you to broker peace within the community in a shortest possible time.”





The Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to the development of the State noting that the various developmental programmes embarked upon by his administration has transformed Ekiti in the last two years

The Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Hon. Akinola Oladunjoye, disclosed that the process to install a new monarch commenced on 26th November 2020 noting that the nomination, selection and ascension was transparent and peaceful.

Hon. Oladunjoye commended the Deputy Governor for presiding over several peace meetings that culminated in choice of the new Onijesa by the community’s kingmakers.

The council boss urged the people of Ijesamodu to always support the Fayemi administration, see it as their own, obey all rules and perform their civic duties to facilitate development.

Speaking after receiving the sceptre of office, Oba Daramola described his ascension as a sacred duty to provide quality leadership for his subjects and galvanise all and sundry to take the town to greater heights.

The royal father promised to justify the confidence reposed in him by everybody who contributed to his emergence pledging his commitment towards collaborating with the government to bring social, economic and infrastructural development to his domain

Oba Daramola appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the road linking Ijesamodu Ekiti with Oye Ekiti to aid transportation, farming and economic activities.

The Onijesa further called on the state government to always factor in his subjects in the provision of all dividends of democracy and remember them in appointment into key leadership positions.

He said: “I accept this staff of office with utmost sense of responsibility to open a new chapter in Ijesamodu Ekiti. I promise to always work in synergy with relevant stakeholders on issues of peace and development of the kingdom.”

The presentation held at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office was performed in line with COVID-19 protocols and witnessed by few individuals.