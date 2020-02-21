<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Ekiti State Government has launched Open Defecation Free Roadmap with a determination to enforce the One Toilet per household policy.

At a well attended event, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, lamented that a high population of Nigerians still indulge in the act.

The event also featured the flag off of clean Nigeria: use the toilet Ekiti campaign in Ado Ekiti.

The Minister praised Governor Fayemi for setting a target that is three years behind the national schedule for ODF, describing this as a clear demonstration of commitment to make the state safe.

“Available statistics reveal that over 47.5 million Nigerians engage in this unhygienic act.

“Knowing that a sustainable management of water will make our sanitation, the FG under President Muhammadu Buhari declared emergency in WASH in 2018 and we are taking steps to address the challenges in the sector.





“We are also not unaware that the national action against open defecation requires private sector, civil society organisations, government at all levels to achieve it zero level. This is critical to our us as a government, because we have to provide the political will and public financing to fight the menace and bring down the practice.

“We want to assure you that my ministry will support you in ensuring that you hit your target of making Ekiti achieve ODF status in 2022.

“The FG through the National Diaspora Commission is planning to raise a sum of one billion dollars from Nigerians in Diaspora to fund WASH programmes . We want Governor Fayemi to use his position to influence his colleague governors to achieve the ODF status across the 36 states,” he advised.

In his remark Fayemi hinted that in a couple of months, the Ero dam that would supply water to nine local government will begin operation in full throttle , disclosing that the world bank is partnering with Ekiti to carry out Turn Around Maintenance on the dam.