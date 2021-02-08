



The Ekiti State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Ayodeji Daramola, has advised members of the bench in the state judiciary not to allow favour seekers among the lawyers and litigants to destroy their careers by helping them to pervert justice.

Justice Daramola urged the jurists to uphold the constitution and be fair to all parties in any case for them to have flourishing and blossoming careers.

The CJ said this in Ado Ekiti on Monday while formally introducing a newly appointed judge, Justice Adeniyi Familoni, to the bar and bench, according to judicial tradition.

Familoni, who was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before his elevation, was sworn in as a judge by Governor Kayode Fayemi two weeks ago.

Justice Daramola said the executive, legislature and judiciary have different functions and powers, adding that the separation cannot be watertight without interaction.





According to him, “The three arms must co-exist peacefully to achieve peace, equity and good governance.

“The new judge to be mindful of the company he keeps and avoid charlatans and favour seekers among the litigants who may resort to campaign of calumny and blackmail for their failure to persuade him, and may resort to illegality.”

Addressing the bar and the bench members, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapounda, said the government is in motion to appointing not only more female judges but other competent and more qualified judges in Ekiti State.

He said the governor has signed into law, the transfer of judicial officers’ pension to the Judicial Service Commission to improve their lives and others in the arm.

The new jurist, Justice Familoni, promised to uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as sworn to in his judicial and oath of allegiance.