



The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Olabode Adetoyi, said yesterday that the state government had begun the implementation of the state anti-grazing law with a view to avert farmers’ herders crisis and as well ensure security of lives and property.

Adetoyi said that the state government would next week begin the registration of herdsmen and farmers to be able to identify them in order to check influx and illegal activities.

The commissioner said in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, that the much touted destruction of multi-million maize farm at Ago Aduloju forest, Ado Ekiti, last week was an exaggeration by the farmers to draw sympathy.





Speaking on his discovery at the farm, he said, “How will cattle overrun a farm worth N10million? On my enquiries, I found that the farmers borrowed money through a medium and they acted funny when the loan was due for repayment.

“Ekiti State has anti-grazing law in place, which we have just dusted and begin to use. We are still going to follow it; no night grazing, no underage cattle rearing, no grazing on government restricted land like forest and our farm settlements and farm centres. Apart from these, there will be registration of the herders and farmers now in all our centres.”

He added that Amotekun Corps had been moved to some of the areas that government believed would pose problem.